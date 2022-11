The Rolling Stones - Photo: Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have announced the early 2023 release of GRRR Live!, described as the definitive live hits album, embracing the band’s entire epic career.

To be issued in multiple formats by Mercury Studios on February 10, the collection is named for the compilation album that marked the band’s 50th anniversary in 2012. That year, they embarked on the 50 & Counting tour, which stretched into 2013 on a 30-show itinerary in North America and Europe.

The upcoming release features the Stones’ unforgettable show of December 15, 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the last of four in the New York area. The show has not been available to watch since its original airing on pay-per-view television, and the newly reedited and remixed audio is now available for fans to own for the first time.

GRRR Live! will be released on vinyl in 3LP black, 3LP coloured white (exclusive to independent stores) and 3LP red (exclusively via d2c), as well as 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD formats. The Blu-ray and digital versions will include Dolby Atmos.

Lady Gaga, Springsteen, and more

The show featured unique guest appearances by the Black Keys, on “Who Do You Love,” Gary Clark Jr and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga on “Gimme Shelter,” Mick Taylor (on a typically epic “Midnight Rambler”) and home town hero Bruce Springsteen on “Tumbling Dice.” Three songs from the band’s December 13 show, also in Newark, will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: “Respectable” with John Mayer, “Around And Around,” and “Gimme Shelter.”

The track listing for the December 15 featured early Stones hits such as “Get Off Of My Cloud” and “The Last Time,” classics from “Wild Horses” to “Miss You” and “Sympathy For The Devil” to “Honky Tonk Women,” and the new songs recorded for inclusion on the GRRR! retrospective, “Doom & Gloom” and “One More Shot.”

