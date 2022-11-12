Royal Thunder Return With Powerful New Single ‘The Knife’

Royal Thunder - Photo: Justin Reich/Spinefarm

Atlanta-based rock band Royal Thunder have returned with their first new track since the release of 2017’s Wick. The trio of Mlny Parsonz (vocals, guitar), Josh Weaver (bass), and Evan Diprima (drums) have dropped a new single, titled “The Knife,” through Spinefarm, along with a music video.

A powerhouse of darting, bluesy riffs and booming, soulful vocals, “The Knife” re-introduces listeners to the visceral and spirited sound of Royal Thunder. Fans can check out the video for the song below.

Speaking about returning to music and releasing their first new material in over five years, Parsonz comments, “Coming out full throttle has filled my heart to the brim. Actually, I am exploding with joy! To feel like an outlet (music) was being ripped away from my existence, and finding myself here and now, holding it like a new born baby, brings me a sense of freedom and hope that I haven’t felt in years. To everyone, especially Josh and Evan, that has been there on this journey – thank you! Thank you for making this real again.”

Royal Thunder - The Knife

Weaver adds, “It feels amazing to be back and doing something that has been a void in my life over the past few years. It’s a new opportunity to do this thing right. We are so thankful to have the overwhelming support of our fans and everyone that has ever believed in us! Very exciting and new things on the horizon for Royal Thunder.”

Earlier this week, the band announced their first live shows of 2023. These January concerts will see Royal Thunder return to the stage for the first time in more than three years.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Diprima says “It’s been a long time coming! We’re honored to be back playing live for anyone who can make it out this January! We have plenty of new material as well as some oldies! Let’s welcome the new year with live music!”

Royal Thunder play the following 2023 dates:

January 5, 2023 – New York, NY @ Saint Vitus

January 7, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

January 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade.

Buy or stream ‘The Knife.’