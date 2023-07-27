S Club Return With First New Music In 20 Years ‘These Are The Days’

S Club 'These Are The Days' artwork courtesy of Universal Music Group

S Club celebrate its 25-year legacy with the group’s first new music in 20 years, the new single “These Are The Days” out now via Universal Music. You can check the track out below.

“These Are The Days” was written by the band’s original No.1 hit songwriting team of Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel. The track pays tribute to the band’s former friend and beloved S Club member Paul Cattermole with a moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five piece pop act that they are today, featuring Bradley, Jo, Jon, Rachel and Tina.

S Club - These Are The Days

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The single marks the British group’s 25th anniversary and a sold out 15 date UK arena tour planned for Autumn 2023 which has been renamed “S Club: The Good Times Tour” as a tribute to Paul by taking the name of an S Club song and a big fan favourite on which he sang lead vocals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formed by Simon Fuller, the 25th anniversary tour is an opportunity for S Club fans of every generation to come together and re-experience the timeless pop hits that soundtracked the British charts for five years. Collectively, S Club amassed four UK number one singles with “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True,” “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “Have You Ever” as well as the UK number one album 7. They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles of which all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

With four multi-platinum selling albums, 2 BRIT Awards, and 9 number-one international hit singles to their name, S Club is a household name that is once again ready to rise.

Buy or stream “These Are The Days.”

“S Club: The Good Times” tour:

12 Oct 23: Manchester AO Arena

13 Oct 23: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

14 Oct 23: Sheffield Utilita Arena

16 Oct 23: Dublin 3Arena

18 Oct 23: Glasgow OVO Hydro

19 Oct 23: Newcastle Utilita Arena

20 Oct 23: Leeds First Direct Arena

21 Oct 23: Manchester AO Arena

23 Oct 23: Cardiff International Arena

24 Oct 23: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

26 Oct 23: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

27 Oct 23: London The O2

28 Oct 23: London The O2 Matinee

28 Oct 23: London The O2

29 Oct 23: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham