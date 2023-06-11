Sarah Kinsley Shares New ‘Ascension EP’

Sarah Kinsley - Photo: Julia Khoroshilov (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

The much-anticipated new EP from breakout artist Sarah Kinsley—Ascension—is out now, her debut with Verve Forecast and Decca UK.

Of the EP, she describes, “Ascension is about this unknown, ethereal place—the islands we create with people we have loved, where our phrases with them live, where our conversations outlast us, where every moment we have experienced lives again and again. It’s an eternal paradise,” Kinsley details. “This is the center of this EP: the treasure, the collection of shining memories I carry, I ascend to.”

The EP’s five songs were created by musician, singer, and producer Kinsley in her NYC apartment. Of “Black Horse,” she explains, “A black horse is a sign of death—not in the ringing of the knoll, omen sense—but rather, that the horse signifies letting things which no longer serve us to die. Death as a case for renewal, as a symbol for beginning once again. As a symbol for perseverance, for shedding obstacle, for pressing ahead. Here it was. My black horse saved me.”

Leading up to the release, Kinsley shared “Lovegod” and “Oh No Darling!” Kinsley recently embarked on a series of North American tour dates, which saw sold out shows in Toronto, Montreal, and Philadelphia. The whirlwind of limited and intimate dates closes with a much-envied spot performing at NYC’s Governors Ball on June 10. Kinsley is also set to perform at legendary music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 6. Recently, it was confirmed Kinsley will be opening for Sylvan Esso at An Official Lollapalooza Aftershow on August 6 at Metro.

Additionally, Kinsley will be opening on select dates for Weyes Blood later this summer and fall, as well as on the road supporting Gus Dapperton for month-long dates kicking off mid-September.

Buy or stream Ascension.

Ascension Tacklist:

1. Oh No Darling!

2. Black Horse

3. Ascension

4. Lovegod

5. Sliver of Time