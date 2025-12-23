ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
SIGN UP

Sean Ono Lennon Discusses Oscar-Winning Short Film On ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

‘WAR IS OVER!’ is inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s holiday classic ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over).’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

’Tis the season to celebrate the legacy of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” With Christmas just days away, Sean Ono Lennon appeared on network TV to discuss “WAR IS OVER!,” his Oscar-winning short film inspired by his parents’ socially conscious holiday classic.

Shop Greatest Hits
Shop Greatest Hits
Shop Greatest Hits

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning, Ono Lennon talked about his role managing his father’s legacy—although, as he put it, “obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy.” Speaking to Anthony Mason, Ono Lennon explained, “I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about the Beatles and John & Yoko.”

Sean Ono Lennon on the legacy of John & Yoko

Click to load video

Part of that effort includes WAR IS OVER! which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2024. Ono Lennon worked on the short with writer and director Dave Mullins, formerly of Pixar, in an attempt to help people hear “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with fresh ears. He told Mason he wants to renew the public’s appreciation for his parents’ message of peace and love. “But it’s not just peace and love,” Ono Lennon said, “it’s an attitude toward activism that is done with humor and love.”

During the interview, Ono Lennon also discussed One To One, the new HBO documentary about John & Yoko’s two-night 1972 benefit show at Madison Square Garden—the only full-length concerts Lennon performed after leaving the Beatles. Ono Lennon said the doc includes audio recordings he’d never heard before, including phone calls, which felt like a chance to spend more time with his dad. A recording of the concert is included in the recent box set POWER TO THE PEOPLE, which chronicles John & Yoko’s history of social activism in early 1970s New York.

On CBS Sunday Morning Ono Lennon also discussed his upcoming album with The Claypool Lennon Delirium and a collaboration with James McCartney and Zak Starkey. Although he thinks the children of the Beatles performing together would be “ridiculous,” he was game to make a song with two of them. “The reason Zak and James and I made a song together is not because we’re trying to re-do the Beatles, it’s just because we like each other.”

Buy the “War Is Over” on 7-inch or zoetrope vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top