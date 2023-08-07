Sebastián Yatra To Headline ‘Sounds Of The Open’ Event Before US Tennis Open

Sebastían Yatra - Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

The USTA has announced that Sebastián Yatra will headline the 2023 Sounds of the Open presented by Chase on Friday, August 25 during US Open Fan Week on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The concert is free, but requires a ticket to gain access to the site. Tickets for the free concert are available through TicketMaster starting at 1 pm ET today (Monday, August 7) and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Yatra is a passionate tennis fan with close personal relationships with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, among other players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access to the site for ticket holders will begin at 6 pm, with Yatra expected to perform at 8 pm. The pre-show festivities will be hosted by popular afternoon radio hosts Maxwell and Crystal of iHeartMedia New York’s Z100, New York City’s number one hit music station, and also will feature DJ Citizen Jane. DJ Citizen Jane is a Cuban born, Miami-based DJ who is known for her unique blend of EDM, Mixed Top 40, and Electropop, creating a vibrant and infectious atmosphere at every performance.

Sounds of the Open presented by Chase is one of the key nightly anchor events of US Open Fan Week, which boasts a host of activities and free access to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Tuesday, August 22, through Sunday August 27. US Open Fan Week is anchored by the US Open Qualifying Tournament and leads into the main draw of the 2023 US Open which begins on Monday, August 28.

It’s been an exciting time for Yatra. At the end of July, the singer shined at the Kings & Queens League finals with an unforgettable surprise performance in front of 57,000 people.

Yatra was the unannounced special guest that Manuel Turizo brought out and together, alongside Beéle, they sang the song of the summer, “Vagabundo.” Millions of people of all corners of the world tuned into the live stream of the performance to see the Colombians sing.

Visit the US Open’s official website for more information.