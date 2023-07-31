Sebastián Yatra Surprises With Performance At Kings And Queens Final

Beéle (L) and Sebastian Yatra (R) - Photo: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

Pop superstar Sebastián Yatra shined at the Kings & Queens League finals with an unforgettable surprise performance in front of 57,000 people.

Yatra was the unannounced special guest that Manuel Turizo brought out and together, alongside Beéle, they sang the song of the summer, “Vagabundo.” Millions of people of all corners of the world tuned into the live stream of the performance to see the Colombians sing.

The collaboration with Yatra’s fellow Colombian peers Manuel Turizo and Beéle continues to stake its claim as the song of the summer inside and outside of the music world. Barack Obama included the track in his recently dropped annual summer playlist, and so did Wimbledon, featuring the song at No.1 on their new 2023 playlist.

The feel-good merengue track, composed by Yatra and collaborators, captures the feelings after a relationship ends when exes front in public that they’ve moved on, even though there’s still a void that can’t be filled: “Puedes salir con cualquiera nanananana, pasarte en la borrachera nanananana, tatuarte la Biblia entera no te va a ayudar a olvidarte de un amor que no se va a acabar,” (“You can hook up with anyone, get wasted in a drunked haze… tattooing the entire bible will not help you forget about a love that won’t end”), Sebastián Yatra sings.

Earlier this month, Yatra joined Lang Lang at the National Auditorium in Madrid as a special guest during the acclaimed pianist’s presentation of The Disney Book in concert.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter joined the NY Times-deemed “most irresistible pianist on the classical music planet” to perform a very special rendition of the Oscar-nominated hit “Dos Oruguitas” for the very first time together. The track is featured in the hit film Encanto. Check out a clip for the performance via Sebastián Yatra’s Instagram.

The concert night was accompanied by the Cordoba Orchestra and the conductor Rubén Gimeno, alongside other special guests including prestigious singer and pianist Gina Alice, erhu teacher Guo Gan, acclaimed jazz singer Zenet, and the renowned guitarist Rafael Aguirre.

