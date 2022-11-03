Selena Gomez Releases ‘My Mind & Me’ Ahead Of New Documentary

Selena Gomez, ‘My Mind & Me’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Selena Gomez has returned with an emotional new single, “My Mind & Me,” ahead of her forthcoming AppleTV+ documentary of the same name.

Inspired by her own personal journals, Gomez’s new song depicts deeply emotional parts of her life and was written by Gomez, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michal Pollack, Stefan Johnson, and Jordan K. Johnson.

Selena Gomez - My Mind & Me (Official Lyric Video)

The film is set to arrive tomorrow, November 4. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” reads a synopsis for the series. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

When sharing the initial teaser on Instagram, Gomez added: “My Mind And Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe. But I wouldn’t change my life.”

Gomez’s last six years have included the release of her third studio album–2020’s Rare –along with 2021 EP Revelación and collaborations with the likes of BLACKPINK, Coldplay, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth, and more.

She has also steadily built her acting repertoire, starring and executive producing the series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also stars in her own cooking show, Selena + Chef, while film roles have included Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, and voicing Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania film series.

The musician and actress has also been open in recent years about her health struggles. In 2017, she received a “life-saving” kidney transplant from friend and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa. In 2018, Gomez also opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and, in 2020, discussed being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In July, it was revealed that Only Murders in the Building had been renewed for a third season, after the show’s second season premiered earlier this year.

