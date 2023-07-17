Self Esteem To Receive Honorary Degree From UK’s University Of Sheffield

Self Esteem - Photo: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Self Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor is set to be awarded an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield.

The musician, who hails from Rotherham in the same area, is set to be made an honorary Doctor of Music at the South Yorkshire educational establishment, in a ceremony that will take place later today (July 17).

The news was announced by the university on its official Twitter page, in a post which praised Taylor for both her abilities as an artist, as well as her devotion to encouraging inclusivity and diversity.

“We are delighted to announce that Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, is being awarded an honorary degree today for her success in music and public championing of inclusivity and diversity,” the post read.

Taylor will join 11 other notable figures being presented with honorary degrees later today, alongside this year’s group of graduating students.

Taylor said in a statement: “I am insanely chuffed to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Sheffield. I love Sheffield with all my heart and to be acknowledged like this bolsters my dream of changing so much for people in music like me. I am overwhelmed, galvanized and energized!”

The 36-year-old musician already acts as a proud ambassador for Sheffield, and performed at last year’s instalment of Glastonbury in an outfit inspired by Meadowhall – the city’s shopping centre. Released through Fiction in 2021, Self Esteem’s lauded second album Prioritise Pleasure was nominated for a Mercury Music Award.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Self Esteem is set to play a massive homecoming show in Sheffield. Announced as one of the headliners for the Rock N Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl (September 2), she will be joined by Confidence Man, Bimini and Arctic Monkeys tribute band Arctic Numpties, the latter of whom she recently joined on stage at a gig in her hometown. The Don Valley Bowl show is being billed as the final show of her ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ era, supporting her second album.

