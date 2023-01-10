SEVENTEEN’s BSS Sub-Unit To Make First Comeback Next Month

SEVENTEEN – Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

SEVENTEEN’s BSS sub-unit have announced details of their first comeback, which will arrive next month.

The trio is comprised of members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, with the BSS moniker standing for BooSeokSoon, a portmanteau of parts of their real names – Boo Seungkwan, Lee Seokmin, and Kwon Soonyoung, respectively.

BSS’ debut single album will be released on February 6, 2023, via Pledis/HYBE, according to a teaser poster shared on SEVENTEEN’s official social media accounts. No further details about the release have been confirmed at the time of writing.

The new release will mark the trio’s first new material in five years, following their 2018 single “Just Do It.” That song was co-produced by SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and was accompanied by a music video of footage from a fan-meeting performance of the track in 2017.

Last month, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon shared his first solo release with the mixtape “Black Eye.” He became the third member of the 13-piece boyband to unveil a solo mixtape, following Hoshi’s Spider in April 2021 and Woozi’s Ruby in January 2022.

Last year saw SEVENTEEN release their fourth album, Face The Sun, in May, followed by the repackaged album Sector 17 in July. The latter featured four new songs, including “Circles,” “_World,” “Fallin’ Flower (Korean version),” and “Cheers.” Face The Sun charted at No.7 on the Billboard 200, while Sector 17 landed at No.4 on the same chart.

The group also held their Be The Sun world tour in 2022, performing across Asia and North America on the raft of dates. For their Japanese dome tour in November and December, they became the first group to hold their own version of HYBE’s The City project across multiple locations.

The City aims to transform tour stops into all-encompassing, immersive experiences for fans, extending beyond the concert venue. In Osaka, fans participated in a digital stamp rally, while “Rapi:t” express trains were wrapped in SEVENTEEN’s graphics. In Tokyo, a collaboration with the city’s Skytree landmark saw the tower lit up in orange – the color for the tour – and “Rose Quartz & Serenity”, SEVENTEEN’s official colors. The Nagoya stop featured a light display and a photo exhibition.

