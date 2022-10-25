SEVENTEEN To Bring ‘The City’ Project To Japanese Dome Tour

SEVENTEEN – Photo: Courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

K-pop stars SEVENTEEN have announced some exciting immersive experiences to take place around their upcoming Japanese dome leg of their “BE THE SUN” world tour.

The attractions, dubbed “The City,” will turn each stop on the tour into a “concert play park,” allowing fans to take part in different events in each location.

The tour will begin at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on November 19-20. In that first city, SEVENTEEN fans – known as Carats – will be able to take part in a digital stamp rally across 18 landmarks, including the HEP FIVE Ferris wheel, which will be covered in SEVENTEEN graphics, from November 12. “Rapi:t” express trains will also be wrapped in the band’s graphics starting October 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next stop is Tokyo Dome on November 26-27, where a SEVENTEEN-themed light display will be presented in collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. It will be lit up in orange – the group’s theme color for the tour – and “Rose Quartz & Serenity,” their official color, every weekend from November 19 to December 4.

The tour will conclude at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on December 3-4, where a light display will also be part of the activities brightening up Sakae, alongside a photo exhibition about the tour.

“SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]” will continue with the newly-announced dates across Southeast Asia later in December. The 13-member boyband will visit the Philippines and Indonesia for the additional shows.

Meanwhile, the group recently received their first nomination at the American Music Awards, with a nod in the Favorite K-pop Artist Category. They are also in the running for three MTV European Music Awards nods for Best New, Best Push, and Best K-Pop, after taking home their very first Moon Person earlier in August at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for PUSH Performance of the Year.

HYBE, the parent company that owns SEVENTEEN’s label Pledis, launched “The City” initiative at BTS’ “Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas” shows in April 2022, continuing it at the band’s recent “YET TO COME in BUSAN” one-off concert earlier this month.

Listen to the best of SEVENTEEN on Apple Music and Spotify.