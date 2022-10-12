Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, And More Lead 2022 MTV EMA Nominations

Taylor Swift - Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The nominations for this year’s 2022 MTV European Music Awards have arrived, featuring a number of familiar faces along with 17 first-time nominees, including Summer Walker, Saucy Santana, Doechii, Kim Petras, and Dove Cameron.

The MTV EMAs this year will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13th and will be broadcasted on MTV in over 170 countries. However, for those who will be unable to tune in live, Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be streaming the event starting on November 14th. Fans can vote for their favorite nominated artists on the MTV EMAs website from now until November 9th at 11:59 PM CET.

At this year’s EMAs, Harry Styles carries the most nominations, with nods in seven different categories after the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, including Best Song and Best Artist. At the age of 32, Taylor Swift follows Styles in nominations, appearing in six categories herself, from Best Video for her new rendition of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” to Best Pop Artist. Swift is closely followed by Nicki Minaj and Rosalía, who are both nominated for five different awards in categories, including Best Artist.

This year is proving to be an exceptional one for up-and-coming artists, with many newcomers receiving their first-ever nominations in the Best Push category, spotlighting new artists like Shenseea and Gayle. There are even recently developed categories, such as Best Metaverse Performance, that gives creativity within online spaces an opportunity to be acknowledged for artists such as BTS for their performance in Minecraft and BLACKPINK virtual concert on PUBG MOBILE.

Although a host has still not been announced for the 2022 EMAs, last year, the show was hosted by the Bay Area rap star Saweetie, in Budapest, Hungary. Justin Bieber was the most nominated artist, receiving acknowledgments in eight different categories, and BTS came out as the most decorated, receiving four different awards.

This year is proving to be a big year for women, and an even bigger year for pop releases – with Swift set to release Midnights later this month, on October 21st.

Visit the official MTV site for the full list of nominations.