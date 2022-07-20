Shania Twain Documentary ‘Not Just A Girl’ Coming Soon To Netflix

Shania Twain photo - Courtesy: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Mondays Dark

The new, career-spanning documentary on Shania Twain, Not Just A Girl, will be available on Netflix next Tuesday (26). Directed by Joss Crowley and produced by Mercury Studios, it tells the unique story of the Canadian superstar, featuring studio session footage from throughout her career and new interviews filmed with Shania at home.

The film tells the complete story of Twain’s unparalleled success, from her humble upbringing in Timmins, Ontario, where Dolly Parton was the role model that drove her to pursue her music career, to her arrival in Nashville, her meeting future husband and producer “Mutt” Lange and recording her breakthrough album The Woman In Me. Watch the trailer here:

Shania Twain - Not Just A Girl | Official Trailer | Coming to Netflix

Not Just A Girl tracks the musical and personal evolution that made Twain an inspiring figure of female empowerment and a genre-crossing rule-breaker who won millions of hearts in both the country and pop worlds. It comes right up to date, documenting the recording of her forthcoming sixth studio album.

Among the famous admirers who contribute to the film are Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck. “She was a trailblazer,” says Richie, while Peck notes that “she paved the way for musicians everywhere.” Adds music journalist Eve Barlow: “Shania Twain brought a rebellious spirit to the genre that hadn’t existed for a couple of decades.”

The documentary also addresses Shania’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community, and on artists from multiple artists today. “She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid,” says Peck.

Alongside the film, Twain will release the album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) via Mercury Nashville/UMe. Available digitally on July 26, it includes the new title track as a bonus, accompanied by some of her biggest hits, in the order they appear on screen. The physical edition of the album will be available on September 2.

Twain will also perform on the closing night of the Boots and Hearts Festival (August 4-7) with fellow Canadian stars Lindsay Ell and Robyn Ottolini. She’s also set to receive the ACM Poet’s Award, given to a country songwriter for outstanding and longtime musical and/or lyrical contribution, on August 24 in Nashville.

Pre-order Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), which is released on July 26.

The full tracklist is:

1 Not Just A Girl

2 You’re Still The One

3 Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4 What Made You Say That – Single Version

5 (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

6 Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7 Any Man Of Mine

8 You Win My Love

9 Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10 I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)

11 From This Moment On