Shania Twain Returns To Billboard Charts With ‘Queen Of Me’

Shania Twain - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shania Twain’s acclaimed and celebrated new album, Queen of Me, has landed at No.2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The success of the album has secured Twain her seventh top five entry.

In the UK, she landed her third UK No.1 album with Queen of Me. She beat the strong challenge of BRIT-nominated artist and songwriter RAYE, who entered at No.2 with My 21st Century Blues, some 2,500 chart units behind the Canadian superstar.

Queen of Me also entered the Official Vinyl Albums Chart in the top spot. The album follows Twain’s UK chart-topping success with Come On Over in 1998 and Now in 2017. In Australia, the new album started at No.5, in a market where she’s had three No.1s, with Come On Over, Up (in 2005), and Now. The Australian album chart saw Taylor Swift returning to the summit with a 2-1 climb for Midnights, in its 16th chart week.

Twain will begin her tour in support of the album at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on April 15. The extensive North American leg runs until July 24, with a final show in New Orleans, before Twain crosses the Atlantic for a European schedule starting in Glasgow on September 14. A second North American run begins on October 12, extending for another month.

Twain recently told The Guardian of Queen Of Me: “I don’t make a lot of albums. I’m definitely not one of those artists or thinkers who do a lot of it, hoping some of it will appeal. With this album, especially, I’ve felt more comfortable in my own skin, experimenting a little bit more. I’m just in a less apologetic place in my life. And I think that allows me to worry less, you know?”

