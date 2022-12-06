Shania Twain Announces Second Leg Of North American ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour

Shania Twain - Photo: Neil Lupin/Redferns

Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour. Due to phenomenal demand following the wildly successful announcement of the first leg, Shania is adding 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour. The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out February 3, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour’s second leg kicks off on Thursday, October 12 in San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center with stops across North America in Nashville, Toronto, Buffalo, Edmonton and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, November 14 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

The ‘Queen of Me’ Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 16 through Live Nation.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school.

This evening, Shania Twain will also receive the Music Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. As the top-selling female country pop artist of all time, Twain is being honored for her record-breaking career which has spanned over four decades. With such enormous hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” Twain has expertly bridged the gap between country and pop music, leaving an everlasting impact on the music industry and pop culture. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and E! at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

In addition to receiving the award, Twain will take the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” off her forthcoming sixth album Queen of Me, set for release on February 3, 2023 via Republic Records. It will mark her first return to the PCAs stage since 2005, when she took home the award for Favorite Country Female Singer.

Shania Twain ‘Queen Of Me’ 2023 Tour: Second Leg

10/12: San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13: Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

10/16: Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena

10/18: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

10/20: Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

10/22: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

10/24: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

10/25: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

10/27: Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

10/28: Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

10/31: Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

11/02: Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

11/03: Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

11/05: Fargo, ND, FARGODOME

11/07: Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

11/09: Saskatoon, SK, Sasktel Centre

11/11: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

11/14: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena