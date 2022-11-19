Shania Twain To Receive Music Icon Award At 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Shania Twain - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Shania Twain is to receive the Music Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, at which she will also perform. It’s the second year of the Music Icon award, for which the inaugural winner last year was Christina Aguilera.

The People’s Choice Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on December 6 at 9pm ET and will air on NBC and E! The latter broadcaster will set the scene with a red carpet special from 7pm. Twain is set to perform a medley of some of her greatest hits and her new song “Waking Up Dreaming.” The track will be included on the Canadian superstar’s sixth album Queen of Me, which will be released on February 3, 2023.

Shania Twain - Waking Up Dreaming (Official Video)

In a statement, she remarked: “I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon.’ I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

Twain last appeared at the awards in 2005, when she won Favorite Country Female Singer. As announced earlier, this year’s People’s Champion Award will go to Lizzo, and the People’s Icon Award to actor-director Ryan Reynolds.

Shania Twain - You’re Still The One (Official Music Video)

In other news, three more videos from Twain’s catalog have been newly remastered in HD, the promos for three of the singles from her Diamond-certified 1997 album Come On Over: “You’re Still The One,” “From This Moment On,” and “When.” Also this week, she endorsed a new remix, which has broken on TikTok, of “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Real Hypha.

