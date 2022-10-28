Shania Twain Shares New Song ‘Last Day Of Summer’ And Announces New Album

Shania Twain ‘Queen Of Me’ cover – Courtesy of Republic Records

Shania Twain has shared a brand new song called “Last Days Of Summer” and announced details of her new album, Queen Of Me.

The new record, which will arrive next year, will mark the star’s sixth full-length studio release and follows 2017’s Now. It will be released on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville.

“Last Days Of Summer” is the latest track to preview the upcoming record and finds Twain pondering: “Did you get married?/Or did you you wait?/Did you finally build that house down by the lake?”

The track follows on from last month’s “Waking Up Dreaming” and July’s “Not Just A Girl.” Both songs will also feature on Queen Of Me.

The best-selling female artist in country music history has also confirmed details of a 49-date tour, which will kick off on April 28 in Spokane, WA and make stops across North America and Europe. It will wrap up in Birmingham, UK, on September 26.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 10am local time next week (November 4) and will be available to purchase on LiveNation.com. You can find Twain’s full tour itinerary on her official website.

A portion of the money from each ticket sold for the tour will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC), the musician’s organization, which provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.

Earlier this week, the country icon confirmed a headline date at Nashville’s Geodis Park – it will be the first concert to take place at the stadium since it opened in May. The one-night-only event will take place on June 7, 2023, and will feature sets from Kelsea Ballerini and Breland alongside Twain.

