Sheck Wes Returns With New Single ‘LFG!’

After teasing new music to come all year, Harlem artist Sheck Wes has released a brand new track titled “LFG!”

The 24 year old has been continuing to expand his professional interests, most recently playing professional basketball for Paris Basketball team while being a mainstay in the fashion world globally. “LFG!” follows the release of another moshpit favorite from Sheck in collaboration with Dreamville Record, “Stick,” featuring J.Cole and J.I.D.

Sheck Wes - LFG! (Official Video)

“Stick” is featured on the Dreamville compilation, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The video for the track was directed by Waboosh and ONDA.

The set boasts new solo material from Dreamville artists as well as collaborations and superstar cameos from across the rap game including ASAP Ferg, 2 Chainz, and more.

On the fierce project opener “Stick,” Dreamville’s own JID and J. Cole invite Kenny Mason and Wes to spit alongside them, while Bas and Ferg trade bars on “Lifestyle.” Other guest stars tapping in with the Dreamville camp include 2 Chainz, G Perico, Young Nudy, and more.

The “Mo Bamba” phenom soundtracked a summer and beyond with his viral hit. Since then, Sheck Wes released a debut album Mudboy (2018, Cactus Jack/ G.O.O.D. Music/Interscope Records), walked countless fashion shows in New York, Paris, Dubai, and London, splitting his time between Harlem and Senegal to build community projects and youth programs in the region.

The 24-year-old Jackboi artist has traveled the globe performing his high energy tracks and adding his signature features on tracks with Juice Wrld, Chase B, DJ Snake, and more.

The Harlem, NY artist was also recently drafted as a professional basketball player, playing for Paris Basketball, leading the team to second place in the LNB Pro B championship. Now at work on his follow up album, Sheck Wes continues to create music that riles up crowds with his larger than life personality and signature sound.

