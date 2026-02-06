Casting Announced For Upcoming West End Premiere Of ‘Sinatra The Musical’

Photo: Courtesy of Story House

The cast of Sinatra The Musical—a new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon—has been announced. The West End production will feature acclaimed stage actor Joel Harper-Jackson as Frank Sinatra, Broadway star Ana Villafañe as film icon Ava Gardner, and Baz Luhrmann-endorsed actor Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Barbato Sinatra.

“Stepping into the shoes of Frank Sinatra is a privilege I don’t take lightly,” Harper-Jackson shared in a press release. “There is only one Frank, and I’m committed to honouring his legacy with truth, respect and integrity… Returning to the Aldwych Theatre, where I made my West End debut eleven years ago, feels like coming home. Frank was my grandad’s hero, so this role is deeply personal.”

The musical features over 20 Sinatra hits, including “That’s Life,” “One For My Baby,” “The Best Is Yet To Come,” and “Come Fly With Me.” Performances are set to begin at the Aldwych Theatre in London on June 3rd, 2026. Tickets are on sale now via the musical’s website.

Sinatra The Musical is presented by Universal Music Group and Frank Sinatra Enterprises. Representing the latter, Tina Sinatra, Frank and Nancy’s daughter, shared her perspective: “I was a baby when the events of this show happened. For years, I lived with the effects but never fully understood the cause until I saw these magical actors embody the roles of my dad, my mom and Ava. Amazingly, Joel, Phoebe and Ana illuminate these three people who were very dear to me, and I can’t wait for West End audiences to embrace these remarkable performers as strongly as I have.”

An official description of the production reads: “It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.”

Sinatra The Musical is written by two-time Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, and features set design from Olivier Award winner Peter McKintosh.

