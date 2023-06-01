Sleep Token Announces Biggest UK Show Yet At London’s Wembley Arena

Sleep Token - Photo: Adamross Williams

Sleep Token has announced its biggest headlining show to date at London’s Wembley Arena. The enigmatic alt-metal band, led by frontman Vessel, plays the 12,500-capacity London venue on December 16.

A post on Sleep Token’s official Twitter account reads: “Come December 16, London shall gather in Worship at the OVO Arena Wembley.”

Mailing list followers can get access to pre-sale tickets from Thursday June 1. General tickets are on sale on Friday June 2 from the band’s official website.

The band recently scored a Top 3 UK hit with their third album, Take Me Back To Eden, which has also attracted a raft of positive critical notices. Metal Hammer said of the album: “Combining feeling and sound in a potent, masterful statement, Take me Back To Eden is Sleep Token’s strongest effort to date.” In a rave 5-star review, NME said “It’s an ambitious, emotional monolith of a record, with all the hallmarks of future classic status.”

Sleep Token released Take Me Back To Eden through Spinefarm on May 22. Diverse in scope, it features an hour-plus of music across 12 tracks. It forms the third part of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga – a saga that kicked off in earnest with the band’s 2019 debut Sundowning.

The band’s European tour begins on June 9, and includes an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 26 and 27.

Buy or stream Take Me Back To Eden.

Sleep Token plays the following UK and European shows:

06.12.2023: Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany [HEADLINE SHOW. SOLD-OUT]

06.20.2023: Hamburg, Germany w/ Slipknot

06.21.2023: Berlin, Germany w/ Slipknot

6.7-10.2023: Mystic Festival, Gdansk, Poland

06.08.2023: Greenfield Festival, Interlaken, Switzerland

06.09.2023: Rock For People, Hradee Kralove, Czech Republic

06.10.2023: Mystic Festival, Gdansk, Poland

06.15.2023: Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark

06.17.2023: Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium

06.21.2023: Tons Of Rock, Oslo, Norway

6.23-25.2023: Full Force Festival, Ferropolis, Germany

6.23.2023: Jera On Air, Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

6.30.2023: Resurrectio, Fest, Viverio, Spain

07.15.2023 Ilosaarirock, Joensuu, Finland

7.28.2023: Radar Festival, Manchester, United Kingdom [HEADLINE]

08.03.2023: Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Rasnov, Romania

08.05.2023: Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

08.17.2023: Summer Breeze Festival, Wittleshofen, Denmark

08.18.2023: Reload Festival, Sulingen, Denmark

08.19.2023: Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France

08.26.2023: Reading Festival, Reading, United Kingdom

08.27.2023: Leeds Festival, Leeds, United Kingdom

16.12.2023: London, OVO Arena, Wembley