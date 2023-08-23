Soccer Mommy Covers Taylor Swift, Announces ‘Karaoke Night’ Covers EP

Soccer Mommy - Photo: Daniel Topete

Soccer Mommy—Nashville-based artist Sophie Allison—recently shared her version of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun” to critical acclaim, and today she reveals that the cover is part of an EP entitled Karaoke Night.

Karaoke Night, out September 22 via Loma Vista, will feature covers of songs by Crow, Taylor Swift, R.E.M., Pavement, and Slowdive. To celebrate the news, Allison has shared her take on Taylor Swift’s “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.”

Soccer Mommy - I'm Only Me When I'm With You (Taylor Swift Cover) (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favorites from Taylor’s first album,” she says. “I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Karaoke Night is available to pre-save and pre-order on a limited edition cassette with a Soccer Mommy karaoke microphone now.

The new project follows Soccer Mommy’s 2022 LP, Sometimes, Forever, Allison’s boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet. It cements the artist’s status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The album sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she’s known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything—retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life—into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Pre-order Karaoke Night.

Karaoke Night Tracklist:

01. Here (Pavement Cover)

02. Soak Up The Sun (Sheryl Crow Cover)

03. Dagger (Slowdive Cover)

04. I’m Only Me When I’m With You (Taylor Swift Cover)

05. Losing My Religion (R.E.M. Cover)