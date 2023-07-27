Soccer Mommy Shares Cover Of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’

Soccer Mommy - Photo: Daniel Topete

Soccer Mommy continues to tour in support of 2022’s critically acclaimed album Sometimes, Forever, and is opening for Maggie Rogers on her current run. Ahead of tonight’s show (July 27) at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium, Soccer Mommy is sharing a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun.” The cover is accompanied by a karaoke music video that you can check out below.

Crow is a formative artist for Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison, who was interviewed by The New York Times last year about Crow’s influence. “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs,” she told NYT. “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

Soccer Mommy - Soak Up The Sun (Sheryl Crow Cover) (Official Audio)

Back in January, Allison stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a performance that included songs from all three of her albums. The artist born Sophie Allison performed “Still Clean” from Clean, “Circle the Drain” from Color Theory, and “Newdemo” and “Shotgun” from Sometimes, Forever.

“We’re finally doing it,” Allison told her Tiny Desk audience, because back in 2020, she became the first artist to have to cancel her Tiny Desk session due to the pandemic.

“I think that was also the first session type thing that I did, and I did it on my iPhone cause I didn’t have any of the little gadgets people acquired over the pandemic, or home-videoing,” she added, referring to her at-home performance.

Back in November, Allison released a music video for “Feel It All The Time,” a standout, country-tinged track from her new album Sometimes, Forever.

She performed the Daniel Lopatin/Oneohtrix Point Never-produced track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer, and the song later received an official music video directed by Zev Magasis (Alex G, Supreme). “‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” explains Sophie Allison. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

