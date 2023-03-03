Watch The Video For Sparks’ ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ Ft. Cate Blanchett

Sparks - Photo: Andy Willsher/Getty Images

Yesterday, Sparks shared ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, the first single and title track from their hugely anticipated 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records. The song’s official music video starring Cate Blanchett has now premiered on YouTube and you can watch it below.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks’ first release on the venerable Island Records label in close to five decades, following such classics as 1974’s landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.” The new album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

Sparks - The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte (Official Video) - Starring Cate Blanchett

The album includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as “Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight” and “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is,” songs which once again display Sparks’ seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-and-a-half minute pop masterpieces. Both characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious and, as ever, utterly one of a kind.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!” say Ron and Russell Mael.

Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30) and the biggest headline show of Sparks’ more than fifty-year career, taking place on July 16 at the world famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles. For complete details and ticket information, please visit the band’s official website..

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” say Sparks. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

