Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Biggest Debut Of 2023 On Billboard 200

'Speak Now (Taylor's Versionn' artwork

Taylor Swift has made history by achieving “the biggest debut for an album this year” with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), registering first-week sales of 716 thousand album equivalents in the US and over 1 million album equivalents worldwide, landing her at the top spot on the Billboard 200.

At the same time, the record makes history by scoring “the biggest sales week for a re-recorded album ever,” besting even the 1 million first-week global consumption of Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. Also, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) notched the “second biggest vinyl sales week in Nielsen history,” following Swift’s Midnights. In addition, Taylor is the first living artist in nearly 60 years with four of the top ten on the Billboard 200 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Lover, and Folklore.

At Spotify, it tallies “the biggest debut for a country album ever,” “biggest debut for any album on the platform in 2023,” and “5th biggest of all-time” with 128 million first-day streams. The entire Top 18 of US Spotify and Top 10 on the Global Spotify Charts also notably consisted of tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Moreover, “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” eclipsed “All Too Well (10 Minute)” with “the biggest global Spotify stream debut for a ‘Taylor’s Version’.”

Plus, Swift became “the first female artist to exceed 97 million monthly listeners on Spotify” and delivered an unprecedented 100 million-plus daily catalog streams on Spotify for over 15 days—a record never achieved prior. With Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), she holds the “Top 4 Female Album Streaming Debuts in Spotify History,” with the latter second only to Midnights. Not to mention, she distinguishes herself as “the first female artist to earn two 100 million album streaming debuts on Spotify.” This response even buoyed both collaborators Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy to career-high streaming days on Spotify.

Internationally, Swift has registered her 10th consecutive No. 1 UK album debut and the “biggest first-week by a female artist in 2023.” Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined and more than doubled the opening week sales of Speak Now in 2010, all while becoming the only female artist in UK chart history to have 3 studio albums in the Top 10. In total, she has 6 albums in the Top 40. In its first week of release, it has already achieved a silver certification.

