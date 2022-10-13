Spice Girls Release Updated ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Video With Unseen Footage

Spice Girls - Photo: Courtesy of UMG

The Spice Girls continue the 25th anniversary celebration of their Spiceworld album with a revamped version of their massive and influential “Spice Up Your Life” video. The clip was created from previously unseen footage from the original shoot.

The exciting new video is part of forthcoming new and expanded versions of the album on multiple formats via UMC/Virgin Records. The project will be arriving on November 4.

Spice Girls - Spice Up Your Life (Alternative Version)

Curated by the band themselves, Spiceworld 25 brings together the original chart topping album with some of their favorite bonus tracks and B-Sides, along with previously unreleased live recordings from the Virgin Records archive.

The band say, “The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

The iconic Spiceworld album, released on November 3, 1997, spent three weeks at No.1 on the Official Charts UK album chart and 48 weeks on the UK Top 40. It sold 192,000 copies in the UK Week one, passing a million sales after just eight weeks, reaching No.1 in eleven other territories, No.2 in Canada, No.3 in the US and No.6 in Japan.

Spiceworld has since sold more than 14 million copies worldwide, including more than 1.6 million in the UK (where industry trade body the BPI has certified it 5x Platinum) and 4.2 million in the US (certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA).

Across the formats, highlights include fan favourite “Step To Me”, originally the soundtrack to a 1997 soft drinks campaign where fans were required to collect twenty pink ring pull tabs from cans in return for a four track ‘not in the shops’ CD single. ‘SPICEWORLD 25’ digital and 2CD formats include the previously unheard original demo recording.

Fans who have long clamored for a live album that captured the excitement generated by the Spice Girls’ hugely successful 1998 ninety-seven-date European and North America tour will delight at the four previously unreleased live recordings included on both the 2LP set and the 2 Cassette tape set, all captured at different venues.

