SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, And Äyanna Team Up For ‘Power’

Music and skate culture collide as SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna link up for an impressive collaboration, “Power.” The global union of star musicians is a must-listen, as Walker and Äyanna’s sonorous vocals glide against the Afro-pop production.

The stellar lineup includes an all-star cast of producers, including SPINALL, DJ Snake, Nicholas “Unknown Nick” Audino, and The Eggman. This superb cast enlisted the legendary Dr. Dre, who mixed the starry track. The song is also executive produced by Jimmy Iovine, and LVRN’s Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden.

SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, Äyanna - Power (Remember Who You Are) [Official Audio]

The newly formed alliance on “Power (Remember Who You Are)” proves to be a valiant effort for the upcoming short film The Flipper’s Skate Heist. The blending roots of amapiano mixed with skate culture helped create a very special movie. Ahead of the 2022 VMAs, two Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace roller skaters, masked for anonymity, raced past the iconic MTV Moon Person on the streets of New Jersey to deliver the first award. Along with their mission, they skated to the VMAs to debut the teaser of their forthcoming film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist, featuring the Official Chronic 2001 Skate by Dr. Dre.

The forthcoming film follows two masked skaters as they rob a guarded NTWRK truck for a pair of exclusive Dr. Dre roller skates. They race through the city in spectacular fashion, at high speed, for a fun night at the legendary Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace is a platform for roller skaters and fun-seekers.

Founded in 1979 by Ian ‘Flipper’ Ross, Flipper’s began as a family-owned and operated roller rink in Los Angeles. The legendary roller rink returned in 2022 with a roller-skating experience at The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, and in fall, it will open a flagship location in London. Celebrating roller skating, positive mental health, and emotional well-being, Flipper’s is a place to let go, be present and connect with yourself and those around you.

