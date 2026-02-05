Stan Getz’s ‘Jazz Samba Encore’ Gets Verve Acoustic Sounds Series Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Recorded in February and March of 1963 and released later that year on Verve, Jazz Samba Encore reunited Stan Getz with Brazilian musicians Luiz Bonfá and Maria Toledo for a lyrically focused follow-up to the landmark Jazz Samba of 1962. The album will soon join Verve’s Acoustic Sounds Series on vinyl. It’s due to be released later this year.

Rather than reprising the earlier landmark album’s airy, guitar-driven bossa nova formula, Encore offers a more intimate, reflective setting shaped by Bonfá’s darker harmonic language and Toledo’s distinctive vocal and percussive presence. Getz’s tenor saxophone — warm, unhurried, and effortlessly melodic — threads through this atmosphere with a depth characteristic of his early-1960s work.

The program blends Bonfá’s original compositions with pieces by Antônio Carlos Jobim, including “Só Danço Samba” and “Insensatez,” highlighting the evolving transnational dialogue between Brazilian songcraft and American jazz phrasing. Bonfá’s nylon-string guitar provides the album’s tonal anchor, its rhythmic clarity and harmonic subtlety opening space for Getz’s lyrical phrasing. Toledo contributes both vocals and percussion, lending the session a textural and emotional range distinct from other Getz bossa nova collaborations.

The result is a quieter, more introspective album than its predecessor — one that underscores Getz’s ability to adapt his voice to a variety of Brazilian idioms without dominating them. Pianist and composer Antônio Carlos Jobim appears on several tracks, further grounding the session in the core creators of the bossa nova repertoire.

Jazz Samba Encore remains a key chapter in Getz’s Verve discography, capturing a moment when bossa nova was moving from global sensation to mature artistic exchange. Its understated elegance and careful balance of personalities have helped the album endure as one of the catalog’s most nuanced and atmospheric recordings of the era.

The Verve / Acoustic Sounds Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve and Impulse! catalogs. Mastered from the original analog tapes by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings (QRP) in Kansas, each release pairs top-tier audio fidelity with meticulously reproduced tip-on jackets, offering faithful recreations of the original LPs for discerning listeners.

