Steve Miller Shares Classic Song ‘Evolution’ On ‘Sugar Babe Suite’

Steve Miller - Photo: Courtesy of Gijsbert Hanekroot

Steve Miller has shared “Sugar Babe Suite,” a three-track collection of songs that displays the creation of the opening song on the Steve Miller Band’s chart-topping, platinum-certified eighth studio album, The Joker.

Sugar Babe (Early Version) (Hotel 4-Track, April 21, 1972)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The suite features an early, four-track version of the song from 1972 as well as a live version from 1973 and the album version, It will be part of J50: The Evolution of The Joker, the box set that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the album and chronicles the artistic process that led to its creation.

“‘Sugar Babe’ turned into a powerful electric riff in the studio,” recalls Miller, “but in this first recording it’s just a small seed of an idea. Eventually it got defined on the stage and in the studio and that’s what you hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The set arrives on September 15 on Sailor/Capitol/UMe and will be available on 2xCD and 3xLP + 7” editions, as well as digitally and via all DSPs and streaming services. The vinyl version of J50: The Evolution of The Joker includes a limited edition lithograph and an exclusive reproduction of a vintage iron-on featuring the famous album cover image. Pre-orders are available now.

Steve Miller Band – J50: The Evolution of The Joker (Official Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The modern-day version of the Steve Miller Band return to the road next month for a number of shows across the US, with a second excursion booked for December. All dates are below, and more details are at Miller’s website.

Pre-order J50: The Evolution of The Joker, which is released on September 15.

The Steve Miller Band’s upcoming tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

9 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair

15 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

17 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

22 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

23 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

DECEMBER

11 – Greenville, South Carolina – Peace Concert Hall

13 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

14 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound At Coachman Park

16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre