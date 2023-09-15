Steve Miller Presents ‘In-Depth Examination’ Of ‘The Joker’ In ‘J50’ Box

Steve Miller Band 'J50' artwork - Courtesy: Sailor/Capitol/UMe

The 50th anniversary boxed set J50: The Evolution of The Joker, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Steve Miller Band’s classic album its creative genesis, is out now, taking the listener, as Miller says at its outset, “in the wayback machine and the dial has been set to 1973.”

The 3LP + 7” box and 2CD set, which features the original album tracks chronologically positioned alongside 27 previously unreleased recordings from Miller’s own archive, has been described by AllMusic as “a thorough exploration of familiar territory that manages to find something new.”

Writes Doug Collette on AllAboutJazz.com: “The half-century milestone of this pivotal LP of Miller’s compels just the kind of in-depth examination the artist himself provides on J50: The Evolution of The Joker. Notably, the conglomeration of live recordings, demos and alternate takes in conjunction with the Texan’s own commentary – plus the formal takes as officially released – reaffirms his purposeful approach to this project.”

The collection begins with live acoustic versions of “Children of the Future,” “Brave New World,” and “Space Cowboy,” recorded during the band’s constant touring in 1972, with Dickie Thompson on keyboards, Gerald Johnson on bass, and John King on drums. This was the band’s first iteration as a quartet, and featuring Thompson’s B3 organ and electric Hohner clavinet, the band’s distinctive new sound emerged, as a blend of Miller’s psychedelic blues and disciplined songcraft.

Children Of The Future (Live - Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 1972)

The set shows how Miller would spend his late night hours after shows recording onto a TEAC 4-track tape machine in hotel rooms across the US, developing songs largely on 12-string guitar. In July 1973, the band went into Capitol Records’ Studio B in Los Angeles and recorded, mixed, and mastered the album in a mere 17 days, with Miller producing.

Miller’s releases have achieved more than 75 million in sales and over five billion streams. The current line-up of the Steve Miller Band resumed their touring schedule on September 9 in Nampa, ID and they travel through December. Complete details and ticket information are at www.stevemillerband.com/tour.

