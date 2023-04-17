Sting Announces Additional ‘My Songs’ Tour Dates

Sting - Photo: Martin Kierszenbaum (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Following the momentum of last week’s North American tour launch including a second show added in Denver, The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation have confirmed that Sting will extend his acclaimed My Songs World Tour with an additional nine shows in September and October.

The 20-date run now includes performances in Wantagh, NY, Hollywood, FL, Atlanta, GA, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, Reno, NV, and Dallas, Houston, and Austin, TX.

Sting shared more about his experience touring My Songs and what’s to come on the 2023 North America run via his socials. You can check that out here. On tour, he will be accompanied by a rock ensemble. Special Guest Joe Sumner will be appearing at all newly announced performances.

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne,” “Englishman In New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Demolition Man,” and many more.

The tour has already made stops in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore earlier this year.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale by visiting Sting’s official website, starting Tuesday, April 18. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on sale for My Songs 2023 North American leg will start Friday, April 21 at 10am Local Time.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, limited edition tour poster and more.

