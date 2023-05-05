Stormzy Opens Up A Luxurious World Of Romance In ‘Need You’ Video

Stormzy, Ayra Starr and Tendai – Photo: Courtesy of Wired PR

Stormzy has shared the new music video for his latest single, “Need You,” featuring Ayra Starr and Tendai.

The track originally appeared on the MC’s 2022 album This Is What I Mean – his critically-acclaimed third No.1 record in the UK.

In the video, which was directed by renowned British director Meji Alabi, Stormzy enters a luxurious setting in an opulent bar filled with finery and fun. Starr leads him into a separate room, where the pair begin a romantic flirtation while Tendai performs for the rest of the venue’s patrons in the main room.

STORMZY - NEED YOU ft. AYRA STARR & TENDAI

At the time of This Is What I Mean’s release, Stormzy shared an open letter to his fans and critics, asking them to give the deeply personal record a chance. “I feel like I overshare, which makes me feel naked at times. But I do it so that you guys can understand me a bit better and to give the art that I make some context,” he wrote.

“I pray you listen to this album with an open heart, and if you hate it after, I promise to God I’m perfectly fine with that; I’m just grateful you listened with openness.”

Last month, the star was shortlisted for the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards, which recognize the best in British and Irish songwriting. Stormzy is in the running for Best Contemporary Song for “Hide & Seek.” This year’s winners will be unveiled at the ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on May 18.

In February, the rapper shared a remix of “Hide & Seek” featuring the Nigerian superstar Rama. Produced by Afrobeat producers Niphkey and Finito, the alternative version with Rema featured a brand new verse courtesy of the rising, 22-year-old musician, providing a richer afro-infused sound to the already intimate and delicate offering. It arrived after the original version of the song racked up over 70 million global streams and had previously accomplished seven consecutive weeks in the UK Top 10.

