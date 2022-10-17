Stray Kids Top Billboard 200 With New Mini-Album, ‘Maxident’

Stray Kids - Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Stray Kids’ latest mini-album Maxident has debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart.

On October 16 (EST), Billboard shared that the eight-member boyband have scored their second Number One record of 2022 with their mini-album Maxident for the week ending October 13.

This marks their second time topping the chart this year after April’s Oddinary. Stray Kids are now the first and only act so far to debut two Number One albums on the chart in 2022.

According to reports in Billboard, Maxident, which was released alongside its lead single “Case 143”, had achieved 117,000 equivalent album units in the US in its debut week. Of these, 110,000 units comprised album sales.

The new eight-track record is also the fourth K-pop act to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 this year. This follows Stray Kids’ own Oddinary six months prior, BTS’ June compilation album Proof, and BLACKPINK’s Born Pink just weeks ago.

In a four-star review of Maxident, the NME suggested that the record “explores romance deeply for the first time [in Stray Kids’ discography], but doesn’t compromise Stray Kids’ unique musical DNA in the process.”

Back in July, Stray Kids wrapped up the first leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour with a two-night concert in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to this, the boyband had tour several cities in Japan and North America. They will be resuming the tour in November 2022, with dates across Southeast Asia and Australia in 2023.

Stray Kids also announced rescheduled dates in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Worth, Texas in the US, which had been cancelled during their North American leg earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Since debuting in 2017, Stray Kids have amassed over 2 billion global Spotify streams, becoming one of only four K-Pop boy groups in Spotify history to reach this milestone. In 2021 alone, they generated the third-most streams of any K-Pop group on Spotify.

They also hold the distinction of being JYP Entertainment’s first million-selling artist, moving 1.1 million units of NOEASY in under two weeks. Their total sales in 2021 exceeded over 2.7 million. NOEASY notably also reached #1 in 40 territories on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart, while “Thunderous” soared to #1 in 52 territories on the iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart. The “Thunderous” video also trended at #1 worldwide on YouTube for four days.

