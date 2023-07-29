Swedish House Mafia Shares ‘Paradise Again: The Live Album’

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Michael Drummond

Electronic music trailblazers Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso, have released Paradise Again: The Live Album, an expansive 22-track documentation of their ambitious tour in support of their 2022 full length Paradise Again.

Compiled from recordings of performances in New York, Milan, Paris, Madrid, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and London, the resulting album manifests as a career-spanning collection, from reworks of the trio’s earliest hits like “Don’t You Worry Child,” “One,” and “Save The World” to revamped versions of recent smashes like “Moth To a Flame,” “Redlight,” and “Heaven Takes You Home.”

The tour, which debuted as a historic co-headlining performance with The Weeknd at 2022’s Coachella Festival, was an unparalleled combination of visual spectacle and aural catharsis that yielded a bevy of bombastic performances, including sold out shows at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, FTX Arena, o2, Mediolanium Forum, and Banc of California Stadium, where fans danced through a torrential rainstorm to forge a truly unforgettable experience.

To date, Paradise Again has garnered more than 2.5 billion streams, with “Heaven Takes You Home” [feat. Connie Constance] rising to No.1 at US dance radio with 230 million total streams. Paradise Again also bowed at No.1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and claimed a spot in the Top 20 of the respective chart for 19 weeks.

While Paradise Again: The Live Album marks the official close of the Paradise Again era, another chapter is underway in the group’s unfolding renaissance, including the release of their recent single “See The Light (ft. Fridayy),” which debuted at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix shortly after the trio teased it at their closing set at ULTRA Music Festival this year, and producing The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the megalithic blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

More recently the guys have been teasing out another new song, “Ray of Solar,” at recent performances, demonstrating that they have no intention of slowing down. The new single is set to be released next week on August 4.

Buy or stream Paradise Again: The Live Album.