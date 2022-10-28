SZA Releases Long-Awaited Viral Hit ‘Shirt’

SZA – Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

SZA has released her long-awaited viral hit “Shirt” as her new single, alongside a video that features Get Out actor LaKeith Stanfield.

Although “Shirt” has never been officially released, it went viral on TikTok in 2020 when a snippet of it soundtracked a dance challenge on the app.

Now, fans have finally been given the whole track in full. “In the dark right now/Feelin’ lost, but I like it,” SZA sings on the cool, minimal track. “Comfort in my sins and all about me/All I got right now/Feel the taste of resentment.”

The accompanying music video finds the star and Stanfield – who previously appeared in her “I Hate U” visual – swerving through city streets late at night, getting embroiled in trouble along the way. The Bonnie and Clyde-esque video was directed by Dave Meyers.

SZA - Shirt (Official Video)

SZA recently spoke about the making of “Shirt” to Complex, noting that she had worked on the track with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. “That was always my dream to work with him based on his work with Brandy and Amerie,” she said. “We did like seven records in one day.”

“Shirt” arrives shortly after the five-year anniversary of SZA’s acclaimed debut album CTRL. It is currently unclear whether the new track will feature on the hotly-anticipated follow-up record, which could also include recent releases “I Hate U,” “Good Days,” and “Hit Different.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently teamed up with Doechii on a new version of the rising star’s song “Persuasive,” taking the already enthralling R&B track to new heights. “I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together,” Doechii explained in a statement. “So having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music.”

Buy or stream “Shirt.”