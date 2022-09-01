Doechii And SZA Share Music Video For ‘Persuasive’

Doechii and SZA, ‘Persuasive’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Doechii and SZA has released the much-anticipated video for “Persuasive.” Directed by Sara Lacombe, the club-ready collaboration of Top Dawg Entertainment’s two female powerhouses takes the sultry song to the next level.

The song is featured on Doechii’s acclaimed EP she/her/black b___h. The upbeat R&B anthem showcases Doechii’s impressive ability to flex her signature versatile flows alongside Grammy-winner SZA’s immaculate vibes. The video for “Persuasive” with SZA made its global broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and BET Soul & BET Jams, as well as on the Paramount+ Times Square billboards.

Doechii & SZA - Persuasive (Official Video)

“I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” says Doechii. “Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

she/her/black b___h cements the Tampa native as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing. On the EP, Doechii outlines different layers of her life experience: from villainous to confident to soft and sad, to proving that she matters. As NPR stated, “Doechii reclaims and spits back at anyone who dares to diminish her power.”

Doechii has dominated since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs—2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go, featuring the viral smash “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” and 2021’s BRA-LESS. The XXL Freshman was tapped just this year as an ‘Artist to Watch’ in Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Complex, Uproxx, Pigeons and Planes, FADER, and more.

Doechii performed on both The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and on the main stage during the BET Awards. She was also chosen as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify; the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June; the BET Artist of the Month; MTV’s Push Artist for July; and Billboard crowned her both ‘Artist of the Month’ and a ‘Queer Game-Changer.’ Doechii’s record “Persuasive” also made former President Barack Obama’s Summer playlist.

