Doechii Stands Her Ground On New EP ‘She / Her / Black B___h’

Doechii is standing her ground on her latest EP, She / Her / Black B____, out now as the rapper’s debut project release on Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records.

The EP, which spans five songs including the SZA-assisted “Persuasive” and the Tampa native’s knockout single “B____ I’m Nice,” functions as a bold statement about the intersections of Blackness and feminism.

“Many times I’ve been referred to as a “b____” as a way to gaslight me out of certain spaces, something I think many people can relate to in one way or another,” Doechii explained in a statement. “Lots of people will call you various names for doing something differently.”

She added: “So I decided to take ownership of the ‘Black b____’ and title my EP She/ Her/ Black B____ and reclaim that motherf______ power,” Doechii continues. “So if you’ve ever been put down for being yourself, just remember you’re powerful and unapologetic- these songs are for you.”

Doechii - Swamp Bitches (with Rico Nasty)

She / Her / Black B____ finds Doechii teaming up with standout musicians both as featured artists and producers. The EP was executive produced by TDE’s Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith and Anthony ‘Moosa’ Tiffith Jr. with additional production from Kal Banx, Hit-Boy, Bankroll Got It, and Devin Malik. On the project opener, Doechii joins forces with Rico Nasty and later taps in with Jst Ray.

“I think [Doechii]…embodies and represents what we built at [TDE] for the past 15 years, as far as quality music and being relatable,” Tiffith Jr. told SPIN in a recent interview. “I believe that is exactly how she will impact the music scene now…she represents the everyday person and [is] not scared to [be] vulnerable in any way—whether that’s giving her personal self in the music or snatching her wig off during a performance!”

Stream or purchase She / Her / Black B____.