Doechii Revamps ‘Persuasive’ With Label Mate SZA For Upcoming EP

Doechii, SZA - Photo: Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment/Universal Music Canada

Blazing hip-hop star Doechii has teamed up with Top Dawg Entertainment label mate SZA for a revamped version of her single “Persuasive.” The remix is expected to appear on the newcomer’s forthcoming EP set for release on August 5.

“I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together,” Doechii explained in a statement. “So having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music.”

The two TDE powerhouses took the already enthralling R&B track to new heights, trading lyrics over skittering beats with a natural collaborative energy.

“Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment,” Doechii added. “She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

“Persuasive” arrived in March as Doechii’s first single release with TDE. The Tampa-hailing rapper, singer, and dancer hit the ground running on the infectious single as she launched into her creative partnership with the label that boasts signees Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Zacari, ScHoolboy Q, and formerly Kendrick Lamar.

“Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art. With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team,” shared Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder of the powerhouse independent label. “Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”

Since “Persuasive” arrived, Doechii has released a slate of singles that introduce her to wider audiences as a versatile performer. Among them appear “Crazy” and “B____ I’m Nice.”

“I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas,” Doechii added. “I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”

Stream or purchase “Persuasive” with SZA.