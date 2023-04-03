Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, Bob McDill Named As Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Country Music Hall of Fame inductees artwork - Courtesy: CMA

Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, and Bob McDill have been announced as the 2023 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The names were revealed by host Vince Gill at a press conference at the Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

McDill is to be inducted into the Songwriter category, which is awarded every third year, rotating with Recording and/or Touring Musician and Non-Performer categories. Loveless joins the Modern Era Artist category, while Tucker will be inducted in the Veterans Era Artist category. A formal induction ceremony will take place in the fall.

CMA Presents the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Announcement - Livestream

“All three of this year’s inductees are truly one-of-a-kind storytellers,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “Tanya, Patty and Bob each have a distinctive voice and an ability to share stories that precisely represent American life. While their impact is felt in very different ways, their songs are reflective of their generation and experience, vividly illustrating an authenticity that will last forever. We are honored to welcome these three very deserving inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

McDill, the writer of such hits as Don Williams’ “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” Alabama’s “Song Of The South,” and Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country,” said he was “thrilled and honored to be included.” Said Loveless: “I’m still trying to believe that I’m going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum’s Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor!”

Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now

Noted Tucker: “I’m more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans – they are everything! When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me.”

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, added: “Each of our three new inductees has left a deep and distinctive stamp on our genre. Tanya Tucker, originally from Texas, is a force of nature who has been blazing her way into our hearts since she was a teenager. Patty Loveless, who hails from the coal-mining hills of Kentucky, sings with mountain soul and makes music that blends tradition with invention. And Bob McDill from East Texas has written some of the most enduring and artful songs in our genre. They have all profoundly shaped our music, and we are honored and delighted that their achievements will now forever be enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

