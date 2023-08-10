Taylor Swift Announces Re-Recorded ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

Taylor Swift '1989 (Taylor's Version)' artwork: Courtesy of the artist/Republic Records

Taylor Swift has announced the latest in her series of re-recorded albums, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), for release on October 27. It will arrive just three months after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which delivered the biggest opening sales week of the year.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!” Swift tweeted. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The original 1989, released in October 2014, was Swift’s fifth studio set, and went on to win Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards. It was the record that confirmed the star’s transition from country to pop, containing such career-elevating singles as “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Bad Blood.” The album was co-written and co-produced chiefly by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback.

Released when Swift was 24, it topped the charts around the world and has been certified nine times platinum by the RIAA, as well as quintuple platinum in the UK and ten times platinum in Australia. In a four-star review for The Guardian at the time, Alexis Petridis wrote: “As a songwriter, Swift has a keen grasp both of her audience and of pop history.

“She avoids the usual hollow platitudes about self-empowerment and meaningless aspirational guff about the VIP area in the club in favour of Springsteenesque narratives of escape and the kind of doomed romantic fatalism in which 60s girl groups dealt: the protagonists of ‘I Know Places’ don’t end the song being pulled lifeless from a mangled car wreck, as they would have done had the Shangri-Las been in charge of proceedings, but they sound like they might, quite soon.”

Swift completed her current run of US shows on the Eras Tour last night at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles with guests Haim and Gayle. The tour visits Mexico later this month before resuming in the US on October 18 with the first of two nights at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

