Taylor Swift Adds Two Live Tracks To ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift – Photo: Beth Garrabrant (Courtesy of Republic Records)

It hasn’t even been a week since we got Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), but in true Swift fashion, the singer already has more to share from the vault. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Deluxe Digital Album is here and features two exclusive live tracks, “Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)” and “Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City).”

Swift shared the news of the release via Instagram stories, where she also wished fans a “Happy 13th,” celebrating her famous favorite number. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is already breaking records: on the day of its release, the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

The digital deluxe edition brings Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)‘s track listing up to 24 songs from 22, which is already on top of the original Speak Now‘s 14 standard tracks.

In a message to fans shared with the album’s release, Swift wrote about the significance of both “Dear John” and “Last Kiss” in the larger vision of Speak Now. “It was an album that was the most precious to me because of its vast extremes,” she explains. “It was unfiltered and potent. In my mind, the saddest song I’ve ever written is ‘Last Kiss.’ My most scathing is ‘Dear John,’ and my most wistfully romantic is ‘Enchanted.’”

Reflecting on the album as a whole, she shared, “When I look back at the ‘Speak Now’ album, I get a lump in my throat. I have a feeling it will always be this way, because this period of time is so violently aglow with the last light of the setting sun of my childhood. I made this album, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. I’ve spoken about how I feel like those ages are the most emotionally turbulent ones in a person’s life. Maybe when I say that, I’m really just talking about myself.”

