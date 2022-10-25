Taylor Swift Tells A Cinderella Story In Star-Studded ‘Bejeweled’ Video

Taylor Swift – Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records/YouTube

Taylor Swift has shared the second video from her Midnights album, this time for the song “Bejeweled.”

The visuals follow last week’s clip that accompanied “Anti-Hero” and feature yet more famous faces in another video written and directed by the pop star.

The “Bejeweled” video stars Swift as “house wench Taylor,” who spends her days cleaning up after and being verbally abused by the Haim sisters and their stepmother, Laura Dern. When Taylor hears them talking about a ball-cum-talent-show where the winner crowned by Queen Pat McGrath will be proposed to by the prince (played by Jack Antonoff) and given a castle, she decides to enter – with the help of her fairy godmother, Dita VonTeese.

Taylor Swift - Bejeweled (Official Music Video)

“Bejeweled video is out NOW! Directed by this tired tacky wench,” Swift announced on Twitter. “Got to make this with my best friends @HAIMtheband, greatest of greats @LauraDern, icon of burlesque and glamour @DitaVonTeese, genius and actual dame @patmcgrathreal and my partner in Midnights mayhem @jackantonoff. Love you guys so much. Stay sparkly out there.”

Yesterday (October 24), it was announced that Midnights is on course to break chart records, with more than 800,000 copies sold in the US over all available formats on its first day. That figure gave it the largest sales week for any album since Swift released reputation in 2017, made it the top-selling album of 2022 to date and has set a record for single-week vinyl album sales in modern times.

In the UK, it was a similar story, with Midnights becoming the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far. In its first three days of tracking, it had racked up 140,000 chart sales. Alongside its rival in this week’s Official UK Albums Chart race – Arctic Monkeys’ The Car – it is only the third album to sell over 100,000 chart units in its first week this year, following Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Midnights was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who Swift has worked with since 2014’s 1989, and the singer herself. Antonoff also has writing credits on several of the songs, including album opener “Lavender Haze,” which was co-written with Hollywood star Zoë Kravitz, Mark Spears, Jahaan Sweet, and Sam Dew. Elsewhere, actor Joe Alwyn is also credited on “Sweet Nothing” under the alias William Bowery, while Lana Del Rey appears on “Snow On The Beach.”

