Taylor Swift Bringing In-Depth Eras Tour Experience To Disney+

A six-part docuseries and concert film will close the book on the pop icon’s world-conquering stadium spectacle.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift just broke records with the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and now she’s about to give viewers an up-close look at that life. The pop superstar will close out this year by closing the book on her world-conquering Eras Tour with a docuseries and concert film.

On Dec. 12, the day before her 36th birthday, Swift will bring a six-part Eras Tour docuseries to Disney+. Titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, the series is billed as a look at the “development, impact, and inner-workings” of the Eras Tour, the 149-date globetrotting production that became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time with more than $2 billion in revenue.

The same day, Disney+ will premiere Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, a full-length concert film presenting the last concert of the tour, filmed Dec. 8, 2024 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. This will be the first Eras Tour concert film to incorporate material from Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

“People like to talk about phenomenons,” Swift says in a teaser video promoting the new series and movie. “Almost as if it was pieces falling into place. As if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch-by-inch, to where we all clicked together.”

In a written caption accompanying the teaser on her social accounts, Swift writes, “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down.”

News of the latest Eras Tour film projects comes on the heels of a historic debut for The Life of a Showgirl. Among other sales achievements, the album set the all-time first-week sales record in the U.S., moving more than 4 million equivalent album units. Its 12 tracks occupy the top 12 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time an album’s full tracklist has monopolized the top of the chart from No. 1 downward.

Shop for Taylor Swift’s music on vinyl or CD now.

