Taylor Swift Reveals Another ‘Midnights’ Track Title With ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift has been slowly revealing the tracklist to her upcoming album Midnights one-by-one, and now, the star has shared the name of what will be the third track on the record.

The pop icon unveiled the title of track three in a video shared on Instagram, explaining it will be called “Anti-Hero.” She also gave some more detail about what the song is about, calling it “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

The singer told fans they didn’t need to “feel bad” for her, instead saying it was a “guided tour” of all the things she tends to hate about herself. “We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” she explained. “So I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

“Anti-Hero” joins the likes of “Vigilante S__t,” “Question…?,” “Mastermind,” “Midnight Rain,” and “Maroon” in being unveiled so far, with more to come before Midnights’ release on October 21.

Swift first announced the record while collecting the award for Video Of The Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Shortly after the ceremony ended, she shared more details about it, describing the record as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Last month, the star was presented with the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s (NSAI) Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award. The 32-year-old singer took to the Nashville Songwriter Awards stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to accept the accolade, becoming the first female musician to receive the gong, and delivered a 13-minute acceptance speech.

