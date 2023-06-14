Tears For Fears Reschedule Intimate UK Shows For September

Tears For Fears - Photo: Elena di Vicenzo/Mondadori via Getty Images

Two intimate UK shows Tears For Fears were previously slated to perform in 2022 have been rescheduled for September 14. The shows, at Pryzm in Kingston, were postponed following the death of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, but they will now go ahead on Thursday, September 14 this year.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith took to Twitter earlier today to announce the news. “London! Our previously scheduled performances at Pryzm, in Kingston have been rescheduled for Thursday 14th September at 6:30 & 8:30PM,” they wrote. “We thank you for your patience as we found a new date and we’re ecstatic to be returning for these shows. Ticketholders will receive emails with more details.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Tears For Fears – along with Jessie Ware and Soft Cell – will also be among the acts performing at this year’s BBC Radio 2 In The Park.

The two-day festival will visit Leicester’s Victoria Park this September, bringing with it a stellar line-up featuring numerous legendary artists.

Across September 16 and 17, Jessie Ware, Tears For Fears, Soft Cell, Texas, Rick Astley, James Blunt, The Pretenders, and others will perform. Kylie Minogue will headline the Sunday night, marking her first live UK concert performance in four years. Blunt and Simply Red will be making their only UK festival appearances of 2023 at the festival. Tickets for the event are now on sale and will be available to purchase via the BBC Radio 2 website.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith said in a statement: “We love playing live and can’t wait to bring some of our favorite songs, old and new, to thousands of Radio 2 listeners.”

Last year, Tears For Fears’ most recent album, The Tipping Point debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The record’s success marked Tears for Fears’ first Top 10 on the 30-year-old Top Album Sales chart. It also debuted at No.8 on the Billboard 200, marking the third top 10 for the band on that list, following The Seeds of Love (No.8 in 1989) and Songs From the Big Chair (No.1 for five weeks in 1985).

