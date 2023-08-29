‘The Book Of Clarence’ To Feature New Music From JAY-Z

JAY-Z - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Biblical-era epic. The film will feature new music by JAY-Z, Jeymes Samuel, and more. To celebrate the news, JAY-Z re-joined Instagram. JAY-Z also serves as a producer on the film.

Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out.

Last month, Roc Nation unveiled The Book Of HOV, an immersive exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch that pays homage to Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s iconic career, unprecedented cultural contributions, and illustrious legacy.

The one-of-a-kind exhibit—which will be open for a limited time to the public—is a tribute to Carter’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and disruptor. It was also constructed as a surprise to Carter and as a celebration for both his hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community across the world.

In conjunction with The Book of HOV, Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) and Roc Nation joined forces to create 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring art from an iconic JAY-Z album—from Reasonable Doubt to 4:44. Visitors can collect all 13 cards, available exclusively at Central Library and Marcy Library beginning today, and at library branches across the borough.

The immersive experience includes iconic artifacts, awards, rare photos, legendary magazine covers, and more that span 27 years since Carter released his illustrious debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. The goal of the entire display is to showcase an enlightening and educational look into Carter’s ascension from the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, N.Y. to an international phenomenon.

