‘The Book Of HOV’ Immersive JAY-Z Tribute Exhibition Is Now Open

The Book of HOV - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Roc Nation has unveiled The Book Of HOV, an immersive exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch that pays homage to Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s iconic career, unprecedented cultural contributions, and illustrious legacy.

The one-of-a-kind exhibit—which will be open for a limited time to the public—is a tribute to Carter’s global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and disruptor. It was also constructed as a surprise to Carter and as a celebration for both his hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community across the world.

In conjunction with The Book of HOV, Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) and Roc Nation have joined forces to create 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring art from an iconic JAY-Z album—from Reasonable Doubt to 4:44. Visitors can collect all 13 cards, available exclusively at Central Library and Marcy Library beginning today, and at library branches across the borough beginning August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Brooklyn Public Library card is all New Yorkers need to access millions of free books and media; vinyl records and musical instruments; free passes to cultural organizations; and programming, classes, social services and resources for every stage of life. The Book Of HOV aims to attract new visitors and patrons to BPL and supports the mission to bring unique programming to the public through the library, one of the borough’s most democratic civic institutions and an integral part of the community that provides knowledge, literacy, programs and services for all.

The immersive experience includes iconic artifacts, awards, rare photos, legendary magazine covers, and more that span 27 years since Carter released his illustrious debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. The goal of the entire display is to showcase an enlightening and educational look into Carter’s ascension from the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, N.Y. to an international phenomenon.

The exhibit will also include a real-life replica of the interior of Baseline Studios, the renowned studio where the hitmaker recorded classic albums such as The Blueprint and The Black Album, among others. Additionally, the display will include Dan Tobin Smith’s esteemed art installation that appeared on the cover of Carter’s 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3.

Visit The Book of HOV’s official website for more information.