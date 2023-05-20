Rising New York Star The Dare Shares ‘The Sex EP’

The Dare - Photo: Ben Taylor (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

The Sex EP, the first release from emerging New York superstar The Dare, is out today courtesy of Republic Records. Listen to the EP—which features his ubiquitous “Girls” and “Good Time” plus two new songs, “Sex” and “Bloodwork,” at your favorite streaming service.

“I just wanted to write something funny and true about my relationship to sex,” says The Dare. “It’s also the most time honored and classic theme of rock and roll, so I had to do it. The other, less horny songs are coming later.”

Girls

Watch this video on YouTube

On the popular “Girls,” which you can check out above, The Dare showcases his signature sardonic delivery, singing “I like the girls that do drugs/ Girls with cigarettes in the back of the club/ Girls that hate cops and buy guns/ Girls with no buns, girls that’s mean just for fun.”

The Dare—the solo project of vocalist, songwriter, and producer Harrison Patrick Smith—has made his headlining debuts in New York and will perform in Los Angeles with four sold out shows: last night, May 19 at Manhattan Artspace and tonight, May 20 at Baby’s All Right in New York and June 8 and 9 at El Cid in Los Angeles. Additionally, The Dare will play FWB Fest and Portola later this year.

The Sex EP follows rapturous praise of The Dare’s first releases from GQ, The New York Times, Dazed, The FADER, NYLON, and more, and nods from Matty Healy, Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, and others.

In recent months, The Dare has continued to throw Freakquencies at the Lower East Side’s beloved Home Sweet Home (with a bonus installment in L.A. this winter) and DJ’ed for Gucci in Milan and Celine in Los Angeles.

The Dare – The Sex EP Tracklist:

1. Girls

2. Sex

3. Good Time

4. Bloodwork

The Dare Tour Dates:

May 19 /// New York, NY /// Manhattan Artspace /// SOLD OUT

May 20 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Baby’s All Right /// SOLD OUT

June 8 /// Los Angeles, CA /// El Cid /// SOLD OUT

June 9 /// Los Angeles, CA /// El Cid /// SOLD OUT

August 4-6 /// Idyllwild, CA /// FWB Fest

September 30 /// San Francisco, CA /// Portola