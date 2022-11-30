The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers, And More Set For Shaky Knees

The Killers - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival has revealed the lineup for its 2023 edition. The celebrated event will be headlined by The Killers, Muse, and The Lumineers.

The festival is set for May 5-7 at Atlanta’s Central Park and will also feature the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, Greta Van Fleet, Father John Misty, Future Islands, Hozier, The Gaslight Anthem, and more.

Shaky Knees is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, and in celebration, the organizers have recruited a number of bands to perform albums in full, including Flaming Lips playing the entire Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Cypress Hill performing Black Sunday, and the Digable Planets offering Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).

Other bands set to perform include Soccer Mommy, Spacey Jane, Suki Waterhouse, Illuminati Hotties, Phantogram, and more. Tickets for the 2023 edition of Shaky Knees go on sale on Friday, December 2.

Back in August, The Killers released a cinematic, surreal visual for their celebrated new single, “Boy,” which was released on Friday, August 5.

The video features the band in a remote forest as a wraith-like figure gallops atop a horse along a moonlit beach.

The track, followed 2021’s Pressure Machine, and was premiered live when the US band headlined Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival in July, slotting between their celebrated anthems like “Somebody Told Me” and “Runaways.”

Written before the songs that made up Pressure Machine, the themes explored in “Boy” helped lead frontman and principal songwriter Brandon Flowers to the subjects that would eventually be the focus of that record.

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic,” Flowers explained in a press release. “I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to.”

Visit Shaky Knees’ official website for more information.