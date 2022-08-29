The Warning Share New Single, ‘Choke’ Ft. Grandson And Zero 9:36

The Warning - Photo: Jamary Bobe courtesy of Republic Records

Uniting three of rock music’s fastest-rising forces, Monterrey Mexico hard rock sister trio The Warning recruit grandson and Zero 9:36 for a new version of their anthemic single “Choke”, which you can check out below.

The Warning recharge, and reignite the original with a flurry of intensity only amplified by grandson and Zero 9:36. The track tempers the gnashing guitar riff with chaotic electronic textures and powerful and punchy rhymes, fusing distinct styles into a dynamic festival-ready salvo.

On the new song, The Warning say: “We’re so thrilled to have grandson and Zero 9:36 in “Choke,” it’s a song that we love so much and hearing it in an entirely different way while still maintaining the same rocking energy is beyond exciting! And these guys…. What can we say? They are sooo amazing and such an inspiration!”

Grandson add: “Working with The Warning girls has been a long time coming, I love what they stand for and how powerful they are. Mexico is full of hard core rock fans and we can’t wait to rock some shows together soon!!”

The Warning - CHOKE feat. grandson & Zero 9:36 (Official Music Video)

Zero 9:36 say: “The Warning bring an energy. It’s new and refreshing. When Jordan (grandson) asked if I wanted to work on this track, it was an easy choice. We exchanged texts and worked on something that felt like a true collab. It’s a danceable song about coming to terms with your feelings…and it’s hard!”

“Choke” remains a standout from the band’s explosive full-length debut album, ERROR, out now via LAVA/Republic Records. In addition to amassing over 55 million-plus streams, it earned widespread critical acclaim.

Making headlines, they opened up for Foo Fighters at a sold-out show in Mexico City, MX back in March. MTV featured the set’s live performance of “Evolve” as part of its “We Speak Music” program. Meanwhile, their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” [with Alessia Cara] soundtracked a trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and they were chosen Spotify EQUAL Mexico’s artist for August.

Get ready for more from The Warning as they set their sights on a takeover in 2022!

ERROR features seven never-before-heard songs and highlights the group’s deft balance of airtight thrash intensity, stadium-size hooks, and instantly relatable lyrics. Across the album, they examine the trials and tribulations of growing up in the 21st century.

They confront technology, society, the generational gap, anxiety, suppression, and love head-on. It includes previously released fan favorites such as “DISCIPLE,” “CHOKE,” “ANIMOSITY,” “Z,” “EVOLVE,” and “MARTIRIO” in addition to the recently revealed “MONEY.” Beyond plugs from LoudWire and more, Guitar Girl Magazine hailed “MONEY” as “seismic.” Plus, it cracked the Top 30 at Active Rock Radio!

This fall, The Warning will continue to perform tracks from the album across North America on tour. The band recently joined Halestrom & The Pretty Reckless on their Summer 2022 US Tour and will be joining Three Days Grace on their Fall Canadian Tour along with making stops on their headline sold out global MAYDAY tour. Not to mention they will be opening for Guns N’ Roses in their hometown of Monterrey, MX on Sunday, October 23.

