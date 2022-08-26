The Pretty Reckless Announce ‘Other Worlds,’ Share ‘Got So High’ Remix

The Pretty Reckless - Photo: C Brandon/Redferns

The Pretty Reckless have announced a forthcoming upcoming new project titled Other Worlds, which is set to be released later this year on November 4.

Other Worlds is set to feature The Pretty Reckless releasing new cover songs, acoustic versions of their hits, and remixes of tracks from Death by Rock and Roll tracks. To celebrate the announcement, the band unveiled a remixed take of the song “Got So High.”

The Pretty Reckless - Got So High (Remix)

Guests featured on the release include Matt Cameron, who played guitar with frontwoman Taylor Momsen on a cover of Soundgarden’s King Animal track “Halfway There,” David Bowie pianist Mike Garson on a rendition of Bowie’s “Quicksand,” and multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes on an acoustic version of Chris Cornell’s “The Keeper.”

“For a long time, we’ve been trying to figure out an alternative way of releasing music, including songs we love that didn’t make our records, covers, and alternate versions,” Momsen said in a press release.

“We found a way to do this coherently and consistently with Other Worlds. We’re a rock band, so there are lots of electric guitars on our records. However, we’ve gotten incredible feedback from fans about our acoustic performances, and we’d never put those out in any real format. So, this is a different take on the traditional format of a record and a stripped back version of us that our fans haven’t really heard before, but it’s still us.’

“You get to hear a different side of Taylor’s vocals,” says guitarist Ben Phillips. “It was a chance for us to see what she would sound like singing songs by people who have inspired us. It also gave us some perspective of where we need to go and what we need to be if we want to be that good.” The album will be out via Fearless Records.

Pre-order Other Worlds.